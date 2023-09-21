Is Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Lam Research is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 633 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 47.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 35.4%. This shows that Lam Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 196.1%.

Over the past three months, Super Micro Computer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 73.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lam Research is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.8% so far this year, so LRCX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Super Micro Computer, however, belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +53.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lam Research and Super Micro Computer as they could maintain their solid performance.

