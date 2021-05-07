Is Lam Research (LRCX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lam Research (LRCX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LRCX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Lam Research is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 7.65% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LRCX has gained about 30.74% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.93%. This means that Lam Research is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LRCX is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.04% this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

