Is Lam Research (LRCX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lam Research is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 1.82% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 2.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lam Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LRCX is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.69% this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LRCX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

