Is Lam Research (LRCX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lam Research (LRCX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lam Research is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 7.66% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LRCX has gained about 30.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lam Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.60% this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

