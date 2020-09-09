Is Lam Research (LRCX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lam Research (LRCX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LRCX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Lam Research is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 21.08% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LRCX has returned 3.53% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.21%. This means that Lam Research is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.94% so far this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

