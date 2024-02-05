Is Lam Research (LRCX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lam Research (LRCX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lam Research is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lam Research is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LRCX has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. As we can see, Lam Research is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meta Platforms (META). The stock is up 34.2% year-to-date.

In Meta Platforms' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lam Research belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12% this year, meaning that LRCX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Meta Platforms belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 146-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Lam Research and Meta Platforms could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.