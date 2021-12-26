Is Lam Research Corporation's(NASDAQ:LRCX) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Lam Research's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lam Research is:

73% = US$4.3b ÷ US$5.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.73 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lam Research's Earnings Growth And 73% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Lam Research has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Lam Research's exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Lam Research's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:LRCX Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is LRCX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LRCX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lam Research Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lam Research's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. So it seems that Lam Research is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Lam Research has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that Lam Research's future ROE will drop to 51% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lam Research's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

