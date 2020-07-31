Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Lakeland Industries (LAKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lakeland Industries is one of 214 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAKE's full-year earnings has moved 198.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LAKE has returned about 119.44% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -5.07%. This means that Lakeland Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LAKE belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.66% so far this year, meaning that LAKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track LAKE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.