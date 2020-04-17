Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Lakeland Industries is one of 220 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAKE's full-year earnings has moved 11.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LAKE has moved about 53.80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 25.59%. This shows that Lakeland Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LAKE belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.83% so far this year, meaning that LAKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to LAKE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

