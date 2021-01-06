Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Lakeland Industries (LAKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lakeland Industries is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAKE's full-year earnings has moved 24.32% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LAKE has moved about 12.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -0.19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lakeland Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LAKE belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.53% so far this year, meaning that LAKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LAKE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

