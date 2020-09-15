Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lakeland Industries (LAKE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lakeland Industries is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAKE's full-year earnings has moved 41.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LAKE has returned 92.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 1.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lakeland Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LAKE belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.09% this year, meaning that LAKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to LAKE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

