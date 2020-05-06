Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. is one of 220 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAKE's full-year earnings has moved 11.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LAKE has returned 23.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -21.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lakeland Industries, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LAKE is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.66% so far this year, so LAKE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LAKE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

