Is Laird Superfood (LSF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Laird Superfood, Inc. is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LSF has gained about 20.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -6.2%. This means that Laird Superfood, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.

In Procter & Gamble's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Laird Superfood, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.2% so far this year, so LSF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Procter & Gamble belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +2.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Laird Superfood, Inc. and Procter & Gamble. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.