Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 929 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LH's full-year earnings has moved 46.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LH has returned 21.04% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.78%. As we can see, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LH belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.04% so far this year, meaning that LH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

