Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is one of 931 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LH's full-year earnings has moved 36.53% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LH has gained about 17.94% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.87% on average. This means that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LH belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.48% this year, meaning that LH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to LH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

