Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LH's full-year earnings has moved 43.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LH has returned 18.99% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.97%. This means that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LH is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.21% so far this year, so LH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

