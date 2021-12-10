Is LabCorp (LH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LabCorp (LH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LabCorp is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1115 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LabCorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LH's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LH has returned 38.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -9.2%. As we can see, LabCorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.3%.

For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, LabCorp belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.7% so far this year, meaning that LH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.9%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on LabCorp and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.