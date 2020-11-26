Is La-Z-Boy (LZB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is La-Z-Boy (LZB). LZB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.37, which compares to its industry's average of 14.85. Over the past year, LZB's Forward P/E has been as high as 81.33 and as low as 6.51, with a median of 13.81.

Another notable valuation metric for LZB is its P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.16. Over the past year, LZB's P/B has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.99.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that La-Z-Boy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LZB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.