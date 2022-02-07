Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Popular Amongst Institutions?

Every investor in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$123m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

NasdaqCM:LJPC Ownership Breakdown February 7th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About La Jolla Pharmaceutical?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that La Jolla Pharmaceutical does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at La Jolla Pharmaceutical's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:LJPC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 43% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 35% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.5% and 3.2% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of La Jolla Pharmaceutical

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$1.6m worth of the US$123m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand La Jolla Pharmaceutical better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - La Jolla Pharmaceutical has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

