Is L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is L3Harris (LHX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

L3Harris is one of 45 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. L3Harris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LHX has returned 1.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 5.4% on average. This shows that L3Harris is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.9%.

In Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, L3Harris belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10% this year, meaning that LHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved +10% so far this year.

L3Harris and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

