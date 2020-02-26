Is L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of L3Harris Technologies (LHX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LHX and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

L3Harris Technologies is one of 33 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX's full-year earnings has moved 2.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LHX has moved about 6.01% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 1.50%. This means that L3Harris Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LHX belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.96% so far this year, so LHX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LHX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

