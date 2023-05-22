Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kura Sushi (KRUS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kura Sushi is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 56.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KRUS has returned 45.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kura Sushi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is McDonald's (MCD). The stock has returned 12.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, McDonald's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, so KRUS is performing better in this area. McDonald's is also part of the same industry.

Kura Sushi and McDonald's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

