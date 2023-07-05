Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) A Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Japanese restaurant Kura Sushi USA KRUS is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The revolving sushi service model has served the company well this year, with shares surging nearly 95% through the first half of 2023. Is KRUS a buy ahead of the earnings announcement?

Kura Sushi USA, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to post a profit of $0.05/share, which would mirror the results from the same quarter in the prior year. Earnings estimates for the quarter have declined -28.57% in the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have risen 29.58% to $49.2 million.

KRUS has surpassed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, sporting an average earnings beat of 123.58% over that timeframe. The stock has benefitted from recent strength in the restaurant industry. Investors should still proceed with caution heading into the announcement.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.