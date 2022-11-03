Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kura Oncology (KURA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kura Oncology is one of 1187 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kura Oncology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KURA's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KURA has moved about 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -18.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Kura Oncology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.3%.

For Neurocrine Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 562 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.8% so far this year, so KURA is performing better in this area.

Neurocrine Biosciences, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 218-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -30.5% so far this year.

Kura Oncology and Neurocrine Biosciences could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.