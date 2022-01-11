Is Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kubota Corp. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kubota Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KUBTY's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KUBTY has moved about 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. As we can see, Kubota Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). The stock has returned 0.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co.'s current year EPS has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kubota Corp. belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

