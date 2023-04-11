Is KT (KT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is KT (KT). KT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.04. Over the past year, KT's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.52 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 6.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KT has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

Finally, investors should note that KT has a P/CF ratio of 1.73. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.96. Over the past year, KT's P/CF has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.56.

Investors could also keep in mind TIM (TIMB), an Wireless Non-US stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

TIM is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 17.12 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.54. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 7.04 and average PEG ratio of 0.61.

Over the last 12 months, TIMB's P/E has been as high as 23.28, as low as 14.93, with a median of 18.76, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.79, as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.16.

Additionally, TIM has a P/B ratio of 1.25 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2. For TIMB, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.50, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.18 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in KT and TIM's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KT and TIMB is an impressive value stock right now.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.