Is Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kronos Worldwide's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Kronos Worldwide had debt of US$466.6m, up from US$437.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$373.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$93.0m.

How Strong Is Kronos Worldwide's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KRO Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kronos Worldwide had liabilities of US$255.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$940.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$373.6m and US$338.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$483.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Kronos Worldwide has a market capitalization of US$1.75b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Kronos Worldwide's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.58 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.6 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Unfortunately, Kronos Worldwide saw its EBIT slide 5.9% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kronos Worldwide can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Kronos Worldwide recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Kronos Worldwide's net debt to EBITDA was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. On the other hand, its EBIT growth rate makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Kronos Worldwide is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Kronos Worldwide is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

