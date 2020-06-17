Is Kroger (KR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Kroger (KR). KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.17. Over the last 12 months, KR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.46 and as low as 9.24, with a median of 12.06.

Investors should also note that KR holds a PEG ratio of 2.65. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KR's industry has an average PEG of 4.22 right now. Within the past year, KR's PEG has been as high as 2.83 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.96.

Another notable valuation metric for KR is its P/B ratio of 2.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.64. Over the past 12 months, KR's P/B has been as high as 3.19 and as low as 1.95, with a median of 2.56.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KR has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.22.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KR has a P/CF ratio of 5.21. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. KR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.67. KR's P/CF has been as high as 5.64 and as low as 3.68, with a median of 4.92, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kroger is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.