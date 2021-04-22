Is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Kraft Heinz's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kraft Heinz had US$28.3b in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$3.42b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$24.9b.

A Look At Kraft Heinz's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:KHC Debt to Equity History April 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kraft Heinz had liabilities of US$8.06b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$41.5b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.42b and US$2.06b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$44.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$50.1b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kraft Heinz's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kraft Heinz's debt is 3.6 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.3 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The good news is that Kraft Heinz improved its EBIT by 5.8% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kraft Heinz can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Kraft Heinz's free cash flow amounted to 50% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Both Kraft Heinz's level of total liabilities and its net debt to EBITDA were discouraging. At least its EBIT growth rate gives us reason to be optimistic. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Kraft Heinz's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Kraft Heinz (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



