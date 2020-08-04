Is Kraft Heinz (KHC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Kraft Heinz (KHC). KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12. KHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 8.58, with a median of 11.81, all within the past year.

KHC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry has an average PEG of 2.69 right now. Within the past year, KHC's PEG has been as high as 3.12 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 2.23.

We should also highlight that KHC has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past 12 months, KHC's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.71.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kraft Heinz's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KHC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

