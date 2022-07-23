Is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Korn Ferry Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Korn Ferry had US$395.5m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$1.03b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$629.8m.

NYSE:KFY Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Healthy Is Korn Ferry's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Korn Ferry had liabilities of US$984.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$930.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$1.03b in cash and US$622.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$267.5m.

Of course, Korn Ferry has a market capitalization of US$3.31b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Korn Ferry boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Korn Ferry grew its EBIT by 168% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Korn Ferry can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Korn Ferry may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Korn Ferry recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 97% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Korn Ferry's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$629.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$452m, being 97% of its EBIT. So we don't think Korn Ferry's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Korn Ferry you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

