Is Kopin (KOPN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kopin (KOPN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Kopin is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 640 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kopin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOPN's full-year earnings has moved 43.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KOPN has returned 82.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 35.4%. As we can see, Kopin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY). The stock is up 35.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Infineon Technologies AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kopin belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, meaning that KOPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Infineon Technologies AG falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +54.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kopin and Infineon Technologies AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.