Is Kontoor Brands (KTB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KTB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.80. Over the last 12 months, KTB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.64 and as low as 7.06, with a median of 8.95.

Finally, investors should note that KTB has a P/CF ratio of 10.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.10. KTB's P/CF has been as high as 11.63 and as low as 6.65, with a median of 9.25, all within the past year.

Another great Textile - Apparel stock you could consider is PVH (PVH), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

PVH is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.50 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.49. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 10.80 and average PEG ratio of 1.02.

Over the last 12 months, PVH's P/E has been as high as 11.27, as low as 5.61, with a median of 8.11, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.10, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.60.

PVH sports a P/B ratio of 0.86 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.06. In the past 52 weeks, PVH's P/B has been as high as 1.22, as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kontoor Brands and PVH strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KTB and PVH look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.