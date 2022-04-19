Is Kontoor Brands (KTB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Kontoor Brands (KTB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KTB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.27. Over the past 52 weeks, KTB's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 8.26, with a median of 12.23.

Finally, investors should note that KTB has a P/CF ratio of 10.28. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.33. Over the past year, KTB's P/CF has been as high as 23.14 and as low as 10.08, with a median of 13.99.

Investors could also keep in mind Oxford Industries (OXM), an Textile - Apparel stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Oxford Industries holds a P/B ratio of 3.08 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 7.67. OXM's P/B has been as high as 4.19, as low as 2.74, with a median of 3.30 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Kontoor Brands and Oxford Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KTB and OXM is an impressive value stock right now.

