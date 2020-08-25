Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHG and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHG's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PHG has moved about 3.93% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 25.31% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHG belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.02% so far this year, so PHG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PHG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

