Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHG's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PHG has returned about 7.58% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.31%. This shows that Koninklijke Philips N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PHG belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #118 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.36% this year, meaning that PHG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PHG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

