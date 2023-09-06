Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Komatsu Ltd. is one of 223 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KMTUY has returned about 35.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O-I Glass (OI). The stock has returned 17.5% year-to-date.

In O-I Glass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Komatsu Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.1% so far this year, meaning that KMTUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Komatsu Ltd. and O-I Glass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

