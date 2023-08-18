Is Komatsu (KMTUY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 23.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 8.1%. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW). The stock has returned 71.1% year-to-date.

In The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.4% this year, meaning that KMTUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Komatsu Ltd. and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.