Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kodiak Sciences is one of 881 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOD's full-year earnings has moved 159.55% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KOD has returned about 979.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.43% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kodiak Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, KOD belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 372 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.22% this year, meaning that KOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

KOD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.