Is KNOP a Buy, Before Earnings?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $69.85 million. Last quarter, KNOT Offshore Partners LP missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of $0.06. The stock fell by -1.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, KNOP stock has fallen by -4.26%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

