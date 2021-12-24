Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KNX) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' (NYSE:KNX) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is:

10% = US$632m ÷ US$6.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 18% does temper our expectations. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.0% in the same period.

NYSE:KNX Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is KNX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KNX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11% (implying that it retains 89% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 10.0%. As a result, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.8% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

