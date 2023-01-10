Is Klabin (KLBAY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Klabin SA (KLBAY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Klabin SA is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Klabin SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLBAY's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KLBAY has gained about 2.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.4% on average. This shows that Klabin SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.3%.

For Nexa Resources S.A. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Klabin SA belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.3% so far this year, so KLBAY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nexa Resources S.A. falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.5%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Klabin SA and Nexa Resources S.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Klabin SA (KLBAY)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

