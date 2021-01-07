Is KLA (KLAC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of KLA (KLAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 10.29% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KLAC has returned about 2.43% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 1.57% on average. This means that KLA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.87% this year, meaning that KLAC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on KLAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

