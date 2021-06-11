Is KLA (KLAC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of KLA (KLAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KLAC and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 4.68% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KLAC has gained about 23.33% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.76%. This shows that KLA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.13% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better in this area.

KLAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

