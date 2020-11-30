Is KLA (KLAC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of KLA (KLAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KLA is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.29% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KLAC has moved about 42.63% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 34.83%. This means that KLA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, KLAC is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.23% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track KLAC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

