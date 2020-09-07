Is KLA (KLAC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of KLA (KLAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KLAC and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

KLA is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 18.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KLAC has returned about 8.53% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 15.95% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KLA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.88% so far this year, meaning that KLAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on KLAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

