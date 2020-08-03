Is Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KTOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOV's full-year earnings has moved 82.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KTOV has returned about 2.96% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.98%. This means that Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KTOV belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.31% so far this year, meaning that KTOV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to KTOV as it looks to continue its solid performance.

