Is Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 903 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KTOV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOV's full-year earnings has moved 82.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KTOV has returned 1.69% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.52% on average. As we can see, Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, KTOV is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.50% so far this year, so KTOV is performing better in this area.

KTOV will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

