Is KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is KION GROUP AG (KIGRY). KIGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03. Over the past year, KIGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 8.65, with a median of 11.15.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KIGRY has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.

Finally, we should also recognize that KIGRY has a P/CF ratio of 5.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. KIGRY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.02. Over the past 52 weeks, KIGRY's P/CF has been as high as 5.57 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 4.48.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that KION GROUP AG is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KIGRY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.