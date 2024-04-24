Is Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KNSL has gained about 38.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.7% so far this year, so KNSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Affiliated Managers Group falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.